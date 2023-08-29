CNBC TV18
Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end with minor gains, RIL slides for 4th straight day for first time in 3 months

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 29, 2023 3:52:55 PM IST (Published)

The benchmark indices saw rangebound session. The Nifty 50 managed to hold its ground above the 19,300 mark, drawing support from key players like HDFC Bank, L&T, and Infosys. The benchmark  BSE Sensex edged up by 79 points to reach 65,076, while the Nifty 50 recorded a 37-point climb, settling at 19,343.

Share Market Live


In the banking sector, Nifty Bank exhibited a flat performance, closing at 44,495. On the other hand, the midcap index made a gain of 133 points to settle at 38,795.
However, Reliance Industries (RIL) continued to exert downward pressure on the Nifty, extending its decline for the fourth consecutive session. This marks the first time in three months that RIL has experienced such sustained losses.
Top gainers on the Nifty included UPL, Hindalco Industries, Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp, and Tata Steel. Conversely, Bharti Airtel, HUL, Axis Bank, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, and Reliance Industries were among the top losers.
Within sectors, there was a 1 percent growth in metal, power, and realty segments. On the other hand, selling pressure was evident in PSU Bank, FMCG, and pharma stocks.
(will be updated)
