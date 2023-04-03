Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end rangebound session higher, indices stage last hour recovery

Among the top midcap gainers were GMR Airports, Vodafone Idea, IEX, Bandhan Bank, Laurus and Delta Corp. Overall, BSE-listed companies have recorded market capitalization gain of more than Rs 1.5 Lakh crore on Monday, indicating a positive investor sentiment in the market

Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended Monday's session in green.

The Sensex rose 115 points to close at 59,106, while the Nifty gained 38 points to end at 17,398. The Nifty Bank index gained 204 points to close at 40,813, and the Midcap index rose by 132 points to settle at 30,167.

Financial stocks continued to lead the market higher, with the Nifty Bank index gaining 300 points from its lows. Midcap stocks outperformed, keeping the market breadth firmly in favour of advances, as the NSE advance-decline ratio stood at an impressive 4:1, with four stocks advancing against a decline in one.

However, City Gas companies saw selling pressure, as gas prices remained unchanged, with their stocks falling by up to 7 percent. OPEC+ cutting production had a mixed impact on Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), as HPCL, BPCL, and IOC slipped, while upstream companies like ONGC and Oil India rose on the back of the crude oil surge.

The Adani Group stocks saw a decline, with all except Ambuja and ACC closing lower, resulting in a market cap loss of Rs 18,000 Crore. On the other hand, auto stocks largely moved higher on the back of better-than-expected March sales, with Hero MotoCorp emerging as the top gainer.

KPI Tech fell 12 percent as JPMorgan initiated coverage with an underweight rating and a target price of Rs 520/share, while Tejas Networks rose by more than 5 percent on the back of a 700 crore order win from BSNL.

