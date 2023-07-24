Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end largely lower following a muted session, FMCG and Metals drag

Among the top losers for the day were ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, and Britannia Industries. On the other hand, the top gainers included IndusInd Bank, SBI Life Insurance, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Bajaj Finserv, and M&M.

In today's volatile trading session, the stock markets witnessed a downward trend, with broader indices experiencing a bearish sentiment. The Nifty FMCG emerged as the top losing sectoral index, sliding by 1.5 percent. The BSE Sensex declined by 299 points, settling at 66,384, while the Nifty 50 followed suit, losing 72 points to close at 19,672.

Among the major indices, the Nifty Bank took a hit, declining 152 points to reach 45,923, and the Midcap Index also experienced a dip of 56 points, closing at 36,742.

Among the top losers for the day were ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, and Britannia Industries. On the other hand, the top gainers included IndusInd Bank, SBI Life Insurance, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Bajaj Finserv, and M&M.

(Will be updated)