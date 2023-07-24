CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeMarket at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end largely lower following a muted session, FMCG and Metals drag News

    Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end largely lower following a muted session, FMCG and Metals drag

    Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end largely lower following a muted session, FMCG and Metals drag
    1 Min Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com Jul 24, 2023 3:51:22 PM IST (Published)

    Among the top losers for the day were ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, and Britannia Industries. On the other hand, the top gainers included IndusInd Bank, SBI Life Insurance, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Bajaj Finserv, and M&M.

    In today's volatile trading session, the stock markets witnessed a downward trend, with broader indices experiencing a bearish sentiment. The Nifty FMCG emerged as the top losing sectoral index, sliding by 1.5 percent. The BSE Sensex declined by 299 points, settling at 66,384, while the Nifty 50 followed suit, losing 72 points to close at 19,672.

    Share Market Live


    Among the major indices, the Nifty Bank took a hit, declining 152 points to reach 45,923, and the Midcap Index also experienced a dip of 56 points, closing at 36,742.
    Among the top losers for the day were ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, and Britannia Industries. On the other hand, the top gainers included IndusInd Bank, SBI Life Insurance, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Bajaj Finserv, and M&M.
    (Will be updated)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Closing Bell

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    India’s most affordable SUVs with panoramic sunroof

    India’s most affordable SUVs with panoramic sunroof

    Jul 24, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    China's demographic shift | From economic powerhouse to the world's largest nursing home

    China's demographic shift | From economic powerhouse to the world's largest nursing home

    Jul 24, 2023 IST3 Min Read

    World View | De-Dollarisation — here's why the intense quest for currency equilibrium

    World View | De-Dollarisation — here's why the intense quest for currency equilibrium

    Jul 24, 2023 IST8 Min Read

    Parents Day 2023 | Financial planning for new parents — these are some expert tips

    Parents Day 2023 | Financial planning for new parents — these are some expert tips

    Jul 23, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    View All

    Most Read

    Share Market Live

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CurrencyPriceChange%Change
    X