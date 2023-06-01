Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end in red amid volatility, Coal India and Kotak Mahindra Bank shed over 4%

The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Apollo Hospitals, Divis Laboratories, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors and Hero Motocorp. Auto stocks gained today as the companies started releasing their May auto sales numbers.
Indian stock market ended in red in Thursday. BSE Sensex closed down 180 points while Nifty 50 closed below 18,500.
The top losers on the Nifty 50 were Coal India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and SBI Life Insurance.
Among sectors bank and metal indices fell 0.5 percent each, while Information Technology, realty and pharma gained 0.5-1 percent.
(Will be upodated)
First Published: Jun 1, 2023 3:45 PM IST
