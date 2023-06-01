English
Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end in red amid volatility, Coal India and Kotak Mahindra Bank shed over 4%

Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end in red amid volatility, Coal India and Kotak Mahindra Bank shed over 4%
By Nishtha Pandey  Jun 1, 2023 3:46:00 PM IST (Updated)

The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Apollo Hospitals, Divis Laboratories, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors and Hero Motocorp. Auto stocks gained today as the companies started releasing their May auto sales numbers. 

Indian stock market ended in red in Thursday. BSE Sensex closed down 180 points while Nifty 50 closed below 18,500.

The top losers on the Nifty 50 were Coal India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and SBI Life Insurance.
