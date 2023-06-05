English
Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end in green but off intraday highs

The BSE Sensex witnessed a rise of 240 points, reaching 62,787, while the Nifty 50 climbed 60 points to settle at 18,594. The Nifty Bank index surged by 164 points to reach 44,102, and the Midcap Index recorded a gain of 48 points, closing at 34,015.

In June 5, 2023 trading session, the Indian market exhibited a positive trend, although it retreated from its intraday highs. The Nifty index hovered close to the 18,600 mark, indicating a strong performance. Financial stocks emerged as relative outperformers, while the IT sector weighed down the Nifty's performance.

The midcap index continued its winning streak for the 11th consecutive session, achieving a record close. This surge reflects the growing confidence and interest in midcap stocks among investors.
