Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 close with minor cuts after a rangebound session

The trading day concluded with minor losses after a session marked by narrow trading ranges and cautious sentiment. While the broader midcap index managed to close in positive territory, the benchmark indices experienced modest declines.

Share Market Live NSE

The BSE Sensex, India's leading equity index, dipped by 388 points, closing at 65,151. The Nifty 50 on the other hand, experienced a drop of 100 points, settling at 19,365. The Nifty Bank witnessed a decline of 55 points, closing at 43,891. In contrast, the midcap index displayed resilience, gaining 94 points to conclude at 37,896.

The market movement was largely influenced by the performance of key sectors. The Information Technology (IT) sector, along with heavyweights like Reliance Industries and ITC, exerted downward pressure on the Nifty. However, support emerged from sectors like State Bank of India (SBI) and Titan.

ITC, LTIMindtree, Divis Lab, Power Grid and Reliance Industries were among the top losers on the Nifty, while gainers included Adani Ports, Titan Company, Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Auto and SBI.

Except PSU Bank, all other sectoral indices ended in the red with capital goods, Oil & Gas, power, FMCG and Information Technology down 0.3-0.9 percent.

Adani Group stocks experienced a recovery during the session, resulting in positive closures. Notably, Adani Ports and Ambuja emerged as the top gainers.

Power financing stocks such as REC (Rural Electrification Corporation) and PFC (Power Finance Corporation) witnessed gains with robust trading volumes, fueled by a positive outlook for the sector.

Escorts Kubota sustained its upward trajectory, extending its winning streak and achieving a record high. In just three sessions, the stock surged by 8 percent.

The pharmaceutical sector observed some profit booking, with Lupin slipping 5 percent from its intraday high.

Shriram Finance, buoyed by a positive brokerage note, experienced upward movement, recording a 3 percent gain.

Reports of a strategic partnership with Adidas pushed Bata's stock upwards by up to 8 percent.

Titan, reflecting positive sentiment ahead of the festive season, witnessed increased buying activity, resulting in a stock increase of over 2 percent.

In the public sector banking space, the basket of PSU (Public Sector Undertaking) banks demonstrated gains in Thursday's trading session, with J&K Bank emerging as the top gainer.

DB Realty exhibited a notable increase of 12 percent, driven by an equity exchange of more than 3 percent.