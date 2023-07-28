Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 close largely lower, snaps 4-week gaining streak

Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, BPCL, Tata Motors and HCL Technologies are among the top losers on the Nifty, while gainers were NTPC, Power Grid Corporation, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Enterprises and M&M. Among sectors, power and realty indices rose 2 percent each, while metal, capital goods and healthcare added 0.4 percent each. On the other hand, selling was seen in the banking, oil & gas and information technology names.

The Indian stock market experienced a mixed closing today, with major indices ending largely lower, while the midcap segment managed to sustain its positive momentum for the second consecutive day, closing 0.3 percent higher. The financial sector, however, continued to exert downward pressure on the overall market sentiment.

The BSE Sensex closed at 66,160.20, witnessing a decline of 107 points or 0.16 percent. Simultaneously, Nifty50 closed at 19,646.05, experiencing a dip of 14 points or 0.07 percent. Despite this, mid and small-cap stocks outperformed the benchmark index.

The BSE Midcap index displayed strong performance, closing 0.55 per cent higher at 30,159.82, and even reaching its all-time high of 30,178.22 during the trading session.

Similarly, the Smallcap index also exhibited robust growth, rising by 0.49 per cent to conclude at 34,548.46, with a fresh record high of 34,577.99 being achieved during the day's trading.

Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, BPCL, Tata Motors and HCL Technologies are among the top losers on the Nifty, while gainers were NTPC, Power Grid Corporation, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Enterprises and M&M.

Among sectors, power and realty indices rose 2 percent each, while metal, capital goods and healthcare added 0.4 percent each. On the other hand, selling was seen in the banking, oil & gas and information technology names.

In the individual stock movements, IT stocks faced selling pressure, leading to industry giants TCS and HCL Tech emerging as the top Nifty losers. Indian Oil Corporation's shares plummeted over 3 percent after reporting lower-than-expected Q1 gross refining margins (GRMs). Similarly, M&M Financial Services slipped 4 percent due to weak Q1 earnings.

Market This Week:

During the week, the market snapped a four-week gaining streak, with the Sensex ending nearly 1 percent lower. However, the Midcap Index outperformed, rising 1.5 percent, while the Nifty Bank declined 1.4 percent.

Nifty Realty and Pharma sectors were the top gainers, while FMCG and IT sectors witnessed the most significant declines. Among the Nifty stocks, 26 out of 50 closed in the green, with Cipla, NTPC, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, and Power Grid Corporation emerging as the top gainers. Conversely, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) were the top Nifty losers.

In the midcap segment, the majority of stocks ended in the green, with Ajanta Pharma, GMR Airports, and Tata Communications leading the gains.