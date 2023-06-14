Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 close flat, midcap index at record high, financials continue to underperform

Top gainers on the Nifty 50 included Tata Consumer Products, Tata Steel, Grasim Industries, JSW Steel and Power Grid Corporation, while the top losers were IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp and Bharti Airtel. Except Nifty bank and Information Technology, all other sectoral indices ended in the green, with metal, FMCG, oil & gas and power indices up 0.5-1 percent.

The Indian stock market ended Wednesday's session flat as the session was marked by rangebound movement. The midcap index achieved a new record high, showcasing the resilience of mid-sized companies in the market.

The BSE Sensex edged higher, gaining 91 points to reach 63,234, while the Nifty rose by 40 points, closing at 18,756. On the other hand, the Nifty Bank witnessed a decline of 92 points, settling at 43,988. In contrast, the midcap index gained 72 points to reach 34,833.

Top gainers on the Nifty 50 included Tata Consumer Products, Tata Steel, Grasim Industries, JSW Steel and Power Grid Corporation, while the top losers were IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp and Bharti Airtel.

Except Nifty bank and Information Technology, all other sectoral indices ended in the green, with metal, FMCG, oil & gas and power indices up 0.5-1 percent.

Among the sectors, financial stocks continued to underperform as heavyweight players such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank experienced slips in their stock prices. These developments weighed down the overall performance of the financial sector.

FMCG stocks showed positive momentum, driving the sector higher. Tata Consumer Products came as a prominent performer, with an 8 percent surge during the week. Nestle India also achieved a new record high, reflecting the positive sentiment in the FMCG sector.

Steel stocks such as Tata Steel and JSW Steel experienced gains ahead of the US Federal Reserve's decision. Both companies saw their stock prices rise by 2 percent each, buoyed by market expectations and optimism.

Rain Industries was the top gainer in the midcap segment, surging more than 5 percent.

Oberoi Realty surged 3 percent following Motilal Oswal's positive outlook, which projected a significant rise of 73 percent in the company's booking value for the fiscal year 2023-24.

IDFC First Bank, L&T Finance, Oracle Financial, Dalmia Bharat, Trent, PI Industries, and Coforge were among the stocks that hit 52-week highs. Bandhan Bank, Canara Bank, RBL Bank, and Shriram Financial were among the top midcap losers for the day.

Ipca Laboratories slipped more than 2 percent as the US FDA issued 11 observations for its Ratlam API unit.

Tata Chemicals declined 2 percent as the company faced competition from Nirma, which announced a reduction in soda ash prices.

BSE-listed companies collectively gained a market cap of nearly Rs 80,000 crore on Wednesday.