Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 close flat, midcap index at record high, financials continue to underperform

Top gainers on the Nifty 50 included Tata Consumer Products, Tata Steel, Grasim Industries, JSW Steel and Power Grid Corporation, while the top losers were IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp and Bharti Airtel. Except Nifty bank and Information Technology, all other sectoral indices ended in the green, with metal, FMCG, oil & gas and power indices up 0.5-1 percent.

The Indian stock market ended Wednesday's session flat as the session was marked by rangebound movement. The midcap index achieved a new record high, showcasing the resilience of mid-sized companies in the market.

Live Tv

Loading...

The BSE Sensex edged higher, gaining 91 points to reach 63,234, while the Nifty rose by 40 points, closing at 18,756. On the other hand, the Nifty Bank witnessed a decline of 92 points, settling at 43,988. In contrast, the midcap index gained 72 points to reach 34,833.

Top gainers on the Nifty 50 included Tata Consumer Products, Tata Steel, Grasim Industries, JSW Steel and Power Grid Corporation, while the top losers were IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp and Bharti Airtel.