Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 close flat, BSE companies lose market capital of Rs 1 lakh crore

The market capitalisation of BSE companies slipped to the lowest level since July 15, 2022 with these companies in total, erasing market cap of more than Rs. 1.20 lakh crore.

The Indian equity market failed to hold on to its recovery from the morning trade as the midcap index underperformed the benchmarks.

The Sensex rose by 127 points to 57,654, and the Nifty gained 41 points to close at 16,986. While the Nifty Bank managed to gain 36 points to close at 39,431, the midcap index slipped by 139 points to close at 29,427.

The Nifty Bank closed flat after trading in a range of more than 400 points. ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were among the top draggers for Nifty, while Reliance, Infosys, and HUL supported the index.

Pharma stocks rose in a range-bound session, with Biocon, Lupin, and Glenmark being the top gainers.

All the Adani Group companies have posted losses for the first time in a month, resulting in the market capitalisation falling by Rs 31,000 crore today. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) rose for the second straight session as the company saw a healthy response in offer for sale (OFS) that closed on Friday.

The cement stock, Dalmia Bharat gained more than 2 percent on Monday after company announced sale of its refractory unit to a promoter company.

Power stocks slipped on concerns related to demand, with IEX and Tata Power being the top losers. GNFC remained under pressure due to the continued fall in TDI prices, with the stock down by 3 percent. Bandhan Bank erased recent gains seen post-NPA sale, and the stock is back below 200. Diagnostic stocks moved higher as COVID cases rose, with Metropolis up over 2 percent.

The market breadth was firmly in favor of declines, with the advance-decline ratio at 1:4, implying four stock declining against one stock advancing at the close. The market capitalisation of BSE companies slipped to the lowest level since July 15, 2022 with these companies in total, erasing market cap of more than Rs. 1.20 lakh crore.