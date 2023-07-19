Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 close at record high, PSU Bank outperforms

NTPC, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, and Bajaj Finserv emerged as the biggest gainers on the Nifty 50, while Hindalco Industries, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, TCS, and Maruti Suzuki were among the losers. In a positive trend, all sectors closed in the green, with PSU Bank recording a significant rise of 2 percent. Additionally, power, healthcare, and oil & gas sectors each witnessed a 0.5 percent increase.
The Indian stock market closed on a record high on July 19.
By the closing bell, the Sensex rose by 302.30 points or 0.45 percent to reach 67,097.44, while the Nifty 50 climbed by 83.90 points or 0.42 percent to settle at 19,833.20. Among the listed stocks, 1961 showed gains, 1360 experienced declines, and 119 remained unchanged.
NTPC, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, and Bajaj Finserv emerged as the biggest gainers on the Nifty 50, while Hindalco Industries, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, TCS, and Maruti Suzuki were among the losers.
In a positive trend, all sectors closed in the green, with PSU Bank recording a significant rise of 2 percent. Additionally, power, healthcare, and oil & gas sectors each witnessed a 0.5 percent increase.
The BSE midcap index and smallcap indices also registered gains, advancing by 0.6 percent each.
