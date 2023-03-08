Market at close | Sensex and Nifty 50 end volatile session higher led by Induslnd Bank, Adani twins

IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Auto and Larsen and Toubro were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty 50, while Bajaj Finance, Hindalco Industries, Tech Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals and Infosys were the top laggards.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE 50 ended Friday's session at a high note.

BSE Sensex closed up 120 points and Nifty 50 ended the session around 17,750.

IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Auto and Larsen and Toubro were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty 50, while Bajaj Finance, Hindalco Industries, Tech Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals and Infosys were the top laggards.

Among sectoral index, power index closed at up nearly 2 percent, and auto index up 1 percent, while selling was seen in the IT, metal, pharma, and realty index.

The BSE midcap index up 0.65 percent and smallcap index up 0.3 percent.