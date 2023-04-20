Market at close | Sensex and Nifty 50 end flat but snaps three-day losing streak

Sensex rose 65 points to 59,632 and Nifty 50 went up 6 points to 17,624.

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 closed Thursday's session flat amid market volatility.

The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were NTPC, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto and Asian Paints while the top losers were Divis Labs, Eicher Motors, HUL, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Hindalco Industries.

Among sectoral indices pharma index declined 1 percent and realty index shed 0.5 percent. Capital goods, power, infra and banking indices ended in green.