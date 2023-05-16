Market at close | Sensex and Nifty 50 close at day's low following last hour fall, Tata Motors, M&M top losers

BPCL, Coal India, ONGC, Bajaj Finance and NTPC were the top gainers on Nifty 50 while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals were the top losers.

Indian shares ended Tuesday's session on a lower note. BSE Sensex closed declining 413 points to 61,932 and Nifty 50 closed at 18,287 down 126 points from the previous close.

Nifty Bank slipped 168 points to 43,904 while midcap index gained 83 points to 32,793.