Market at close | Nifty 50 surpasses 19,700-marks, indices end at record high for the second consecutive day

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 17, 2023 3:57:53 PM IST (Published)

Among the Nifty 50 stocks, State Bank of India, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Wipro, Grasim Industries, and HDFC Bank emerged as the biggest gainers, while Hero MotoCorp, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, and JSW Steel faced losses.

The Indian stock market continues its upward trajectory as it closes at record high levels for the second consecutive day.

The key indices, Sensex and Nifty, along with the Midcap Index, have all hit record highs, and Nifty has surpassed the 19,700 mark. BSE Sensex rose by 276 points, reaching an impressive 66,337, while Nifty 50 gained 147 points, closing at a record high of 19,711.
The Nifty Bank witnessed a notable surge of 1.5 percent, driven by HDFC Bank's impressive Q1 earnings report that met expectations.
The Nifty Bank recorded a gain of 630 points to reach 45,449, and the Midcap Index also saw a rise of 112 points, closing at 36,641.
The IT sector showed strength as well, with Nifty IT hitting a 52-week high intra-day. It remained near the flatline and marked its third consecutive day of gains.
The BSE midcap index witnessed a 0.3 percent increase, and the smallcap index performed even better with a significant 1 percent gain.
Except for the auto sector, all other sectoral indices closed in positive territory.
(Will be updated)
X