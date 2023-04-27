Market at close | Nifty 50 sees best F&O series in six months, benchmark indices gain

Among sectoral indices except power, all other indices ended in the green,. Nifty Auto, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Realty, Nifty IT, Nifty Capital goods and Nifty Metal rose 0.5 to 1 percent.

Indian shares ended Thursday's session on a higher note. BSE Sensex closed up 349 Points at 60,649 and Nifty 50 ended 101 points higher at 17,915 on April F&O expiry day.

A total of 1970 shares advanced, 1421 shares declined, and 126 shares unchanged.

The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, BPCL, Bajaj Finserv and Bharti Airtel.

While the top losers included HDFC Life, HUL, Power Grid Corp, Adani Ports and Axis Bank.

Among sectoral indices except power, all other indices ended in the green,. Nifty Auto, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Realty, Nifty IT, Nifty Capital goods and Nifty Metal rose 0.5 to 1 percent.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices added 0.5 percent each.

(Will be updated)