Market at close | Nifty 50 close with minor gains, Sensex flat, auto, pharma outperform

The top losers on the Nifty 50 were NTPC, Reliance Industries, TCS, Power Grid Corporation and Coal India, while gainers included Cipla, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Enterprises, Tata Consumer Products and Divis Laboratories.

The Indian stock market witnessed a modest gain at the closing bell after a range-bound session on Monday. The benchmark Nifty 50 index managed to rise 26 points to reach 18,691, while the BSE Sensex slipped marginally by 9 points to settle at 62,970.

In the banking sector, the Nifty Bank index recorded a gain of 18 points, closing at 43,641, while the midcap index surged by 321 points to reach 35,120.

Market sentiment was mixed as a few heavyweight stocks, including Reliance Industries, TCS, and HDFC Bank, weighed on the overall market performance.

However, Adani Group stocks showed signs of recovery, recouping some of the losses incurred on Friday. These stocks registered gains ranging from 1 percent to 5 percent

On the sectoral front, auto and pharma were up 1 percent each, while FMCG and metal indices rose 0.5 percent each.

