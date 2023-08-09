CNBC TV18
Market at close | Investors richer by Rs 1 lakh crore after Nifty recovers nearly 200 points from lows

1 Min Read
By CNBCTV18.com Aug 9, 2023 3:42:01 PM IST (Published)

The top stocks on the Nifty 50 were Dr Reddy, JSW Steel, Hindalco, Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra while the top losers were Divis Laboratories, Apollo Hospitals, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance and Asian Paints.

The Indian stock market ended in green today in a volatile session with Nifty 50 ending above 19,600 and the BSE Sensex ended up over 140 points.

Investors got richer by Rs 1 Lakh crore after the Nifty 50 recovered nearly 200 points from lows. Nifty 50 gained 61 points to 19,632 and BSE Sensex 147 points to 65,993.  Nifty Bank slipped 86 points to 44,879 while midcap index gained 138 points to 38,037.
The top stocks on the Nifty 50 were Dr Reddy, JSW Steel, Hindalco, Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra while the top losers were Divis Laboratories, Apollo Hospitals, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance and Asian Paints.
Among sectors, metal index gained 2.5 percent and oil & gas index up 1 percent. The FMCG, capital goods, healthcare indices up 0.5 percent each.
(will be updated)
X