Market at close | Investors left poorer by Rs 4.5 lakh crore in two day drop of Nifty 50

The top losers on the Nifty 50 were Titan, ONGC, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank and Nestle India while the top gainers were Adani Enterprises, Adani ports, Eicher Motors, Divis Laboratories and Hindalco. All sectors ended in red except Nifty Pharma, Nifty Media and Nifty Healthcare. Nifty Realty was the worst hit shedding 1.7 percent

The Indian stock market ended in red today with BSE Sensex witnessed a sharp decline of 500 points, while Nifty 50, ended below 19,400. Investors today were left poorer by Rs 4.5 lakh crore in two day drop of Nifty 50.

Share Market Live NSE

The top losers on the Nifty 50 were Titan, ONGC, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank and Nestle India while the top gainers were Adani Enterprises, Adani ports, Eicher Motors, Divis Laboratories and Hindalco.

All sectors ended in red except Nifty Pharma, Nifty Media and Nifty Healthcare. Nifty Realty was the worst hit shedding 1.7 percent

Today the Nifty 50 index declined and reached below 19,300 level for the first time since June 30.

(Will be updated)