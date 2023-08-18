Market at close | Indices fail to hold recovery, Nifty posts fourth straight weekly loss for the first time in 15 months

The Indian stock market's attempt to regain its footing fell short, culminating in a close at a level not seen in over a month. The BSE Sensex experienced a slide of 202 points, settling at 64,949. Similarly, the Nifty 50 faced a downturn of 55 points, ending the day at 19,310.

Share Market Live NSE

In sync with the downward trend, the Nifty Bank suffered a decline of 40 points, concluding at 43,851. The Midcap Index saw an 80-point decrease, ultimately settling at 37,815.

Major losers on the Nifty included Hero MotoCorp, TCS, Coal India, Hindalco Industries and Tech Mahindra, while gainers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Nestle India.

Except FMCG and Power, all other sectoral indices ended in the red with Information Technology index shed 1.5 percent and Metal index down nearly 1 percent.

Amidst this market scenario, Adani Group stocks displayed intraday gains, propelling the group's market capitalization to achieve a three-month high. The recovery was particularly attributed to Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, and other companies within the conglomerate.

On the flip side, the metal sector struggled due to lingering concerns associated with the Chinese economy. Among the metal stocks, Hindalco emerged as the prominent loser for the day. This weakening trend was in line with the global sentiments surrounding the sector.

The IT sector, influenced by weak cues from international markets, dragged the overall market performance. Major IT giants like TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) and Infosys experienced a decline of around 2 percent each, impacting the broader market sentiment.

Market this week

Market endured a fourth consecutive week of decline, marking a distinctive trend that has not been observed in the past 15 months. This downward trajectory impacted various indices, with the Sensex, Nifty, and Nifty Bank all experiencing nearly 1 percent falls. Notably, 31 Nifty stocks recorded losses, with the metal sector bearing the brunt of the decline. Hindalco, JSW, Tata Steel, UPL, and Coal India stood out as the top Nifty losers.

Adani Ports, HUL, Adani Enterprises, Infosys, and Titan emerged as the top gainers within the Nifty stocks. The midcap segment showcased a mix of performance, with key gainers including Escorts Kubota, Trent, PVR, Max Financial Services, REC, and Bata. In contrast, Hindustan Copper, JSPL, Nalco, Muthoot Finance, and SAIL emerged as the notable midcap losers.