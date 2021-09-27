Mark Mobius remains optimistic about Indian market

Mark Mobius, emerging markets fund manager and founder of Mobius Capital Partners, on Monday said he remains optimistic about the Indian market.

According to veteran investor, he believes that last February-March was a great opportunity to buy stocks at really great prices.

"There is an old saying that trend is your friend. So until the trend is broken, you can expect the rally to continue. Of course, there always are corrections in the greatest bull markets wherever you want to be in the world. The reality is that we are in a bull market and will continue to be so. If there is a bear market, the good news is that these bear markets don't last really long," Mobius said.

He said Mobius Capital Partners is heavily invested and India has the largest allocation, "We have four great stocks. However, I would focus on buying individual stocks rather than buying the entire market.

"Mobius Capital Partners has roughly almost 22 percent of the whole portfolio in India which is much more than China and much more than any other country. Also, we are going to stick to that for the time being at least," he added

"We have Persistent Systems which is software, we have APL Apollo Tubes which is infrastructure. We also have Polycab and Metropolis. Medical and medical testing is something which we are focusing on in other parts of the world as well," he said.

