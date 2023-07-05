Top stock picks to keep on your radar: Marico and Tech Mahindra

By CNBC-TV18

Technical analyst Aditya Agarwala of Invest4edu provide valuable guidance for traders and investors considering their positions in the stock market.

Invest4edu's Aditya Agarwala believes that the current market is strong, prompting him to recommend a few long trades in the IT (Information Technology) and FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) sectors.

Based on his analysis, Agarwala suggests considering Marico as the first stock pick. He notes that the stock has recently broken out from a period of consolidation, accompanied by decent volumes. Additionally, the technical indicators indicate a continuation of the upward move.