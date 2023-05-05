English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsMarico Q4 results: Net profit rises 18% to Rs 305 cr, beats Street estimates

Marico Q4 results: Net profit rises 18% to Rs 305 cr, beats Street estimates

Marico Q4 results: Net profit rises 18% to Rs 305 cr, beats Street estimates
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 5, 2023 4:45:42 PM IST (Updated)

Marico's revenue from operations rose 3.6 percent to Rs 2,240 crore during the quarter under review. The stock closed 0.80 percent lower at Rs 493.25 apiece on BSE in Friday's trade.

FMCG firm Marico Ltd on Friday reported a 18.6 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 305 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023 as compared to Rs 257 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. The profit was much higher than CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 284 crore.

Recommended Articles

View All
Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The company's revenue from operations rose 3.6 percent to Rs 2,240 crore during the quarter under review, against Rs 2,161 crore a year ago.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X