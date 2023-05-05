Marico Q4 results: Net profit rises 18% to Rs 305 cr, beats Street estimates

2 Min(s) Read
Marico's revenue from operations rose 3.6 percent to Rs 2,240 crore during the quarter under review. The stock closed 0.80 percent lower at Rs 493.25 apiece on BSE in Friday's trade.
FMCG firm Marico Ltd on Friday reported a 18.6 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 305 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023 as compared to Rs 257 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. The profit was much higher than CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 284 crore.
