This analyst recommends buying Marico and Havells India — here’s why

In the dynamic world of stock trading, making informed investment decisions is crucial for success. Aditya Agarwala, an esteemed analyst at Invest4edu, has identified two promising stock recommendations for today's trade: Marico and Havells India.

Share Market Live NSE

Agarwala believes consumer durable is one space which is looking very attractive, so he has picked up a couple of stocks, both from the consumer durable space.

Among Agarwala's recommendations, Marico stands out as a stock displaying robust potential. After undergoing a noteworthy correction, Marico's chart signals a promising outlook. Agarwala suggests that the correction has reached its conclusion and the stock is now on an upward trajectory.

Agarwala's analysis indicates that Marico could be en route to Rs 585, indicating a potential price increase from current levels. His recommendation to "buy" Marico at the present price levels is accompanied by a prudent stop loss at Rs 550.

This strategy aims to protect investors from unforeseen market fluctuations while aiming for the target of Rs 585. Shares have gained more than 2 percent in the last month.

Havells India, the second stock identified by Agarwala, has also piqued his interest. Like Marico, Havells India has weathered a corrective phase, setting the stage for a potential upward surge. Agarwala's assessment suggests that the correction has concluded and the stock is poised for an upward journey.

Investors looking to capitalize on Havells India's potential can consider Agarwala's advice to initiate a long position. With an optimistic target of Rs 1,430 on the upside, investors can plan their trades accordingly.

To manage risk, Agarwala suggests a stop loss at Rs 1,300, safeguarding investments from adverse market movements. The stock has remained flat for the past month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Also Read | Zomato Share Price: Stock back near Rs 100 after 10 crore shares change hands in multiple block deals