MapmyIndia targets valuation of up to $817 million with IPO filing this week

MapmyIndia, which powers Apple maps in India, will file draft papers for an initial public offering worth Rs 10-12 billion (USD 136-163 million) this week, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The digital map maker, which also powers the navigation system in MG Motor and BMW cars in India, is seeking a valuation of Rs 50-60 billion (USD 681-817 million), according to the source, who did not want to be named as the IPO details were private.

MapmyIndia declined to comment.

Earlier this year, India relaxed restrictions on mapping by allowing local firms to collect, generate, store and produce geo-spatial data including maps. The government expects the geo-spatial products and solutions market to be worth USD 13.6 billion by 2030.

The offering comes at a time Indian companies are rushing into capital markets, with equities at record highs as the economy recovers from the pandemic. Food-delivery firm Zomato Ltd saw strong gains in its market debut last month.

MapmyIndia, also known as CE Info Systems, will not get any new proceeds from the offering and retail investors will get 35 percent of the IPO size, the source said.

Bloomberg News first reported the company's IPO plans over the weekend.