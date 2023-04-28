Many non-Nifty stocks currently attractive after valuation correction: Nepean Capital

Many non-Nifty stocks are currently attractive after a valuation correction. Moreover, the Nifty valuations have corrected by 15-16 percent, providing an opportunity for investors to consider stocks beyond the popular index, according to Napean Sea's Gautam Trivedi.

He believes that the current state of the Indian stock market reflects the challenges and opportunities that investors are facing. While the Nifty index remains a popular benchmark for many investors, there are opportunities beyond it that investors can consider. The performance of different sectors can also fluctuate, providing investors with the potential for profit or loss.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Trivedi, the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Nepean Capital said that currently, many non-Nifty stocks are attractive after the valuation correction.

He said, “We have had about a 15-16 percent correction in a Nifty 50 valuation – that is deceiving; that is not what investors should be focusing on because there is a whole swath of stocks below the Nifty 50 that are much cheaper and not as expensive as the Nifty 50 itself.”

Talking about Q4FY23 earnings, Trivedi said that the private banks have given spectacular numbers, while the IT sector has been a disappointment in recent times.

Despite the mixed performance of various sectors, Trivedi remained optimistic about India's growth potential. He stated that India has the 4th highest earnings growth in the world for FY24, which is a positive indicator of the country's economic outlook.

India's growth potential remains a key factor for investors to consider. Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic and other economic factors, the country's earnings growth prospects provide a reason for optimism. However, investors should remain vigilant and carefully consider their investment decisions based on their risk appetite and investment goals.

Also Read | Large cap Indian Information Technology companies report dismal Q4 earnings

For more details, watch the accompanying video