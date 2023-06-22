Mankind Pharma shares: Kotak initiates coverage on stock, sees 11% upside on solid fundamentals

Kotak expect Mankind to deliver 15 percent, 22 percent and 26 percent sales, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted PAT (profit after tax) CAGRs (compound annual growth rate), respectively, over FY 2023-26E driven by an uptick across branded Rx, consumer healthcare and international segments.

Domestic brokerage house Kotak Institutional Equities has initiated coverage on Mankind Pharma, with 'Add' rating and a target price of Rs 1,875, as analysts expect the company to deliver 15 percent, 22 percent and 26 percent sales, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted PAT (profit after tax) CAGRs (compound annual growth rate), respectively, over FY 2023-26E driven by an uptick across branded Rx, consumer healthcare and international segments.

Shares of Mankind Pharma Ltd settled 1 percent lower at Rs 1,679.10 apiece on the NSE in Thursday's trade. The price target of Rs 1,875 suggests a 11 percent upside over current market levels . The drug and condom maker’s shares have surged 57 percent since listing, driving its market value to more than $8 billion.

Led by healthy growth, robust margins and low working capital, Kotak expects a strong 37 percent Free cash flow (FCF) CAGR over FY2023-26E with industry leading return ratios.

"Mankind Pharma is well-positioned to further leverage its robust marketing prowess and reach. Within branded Rx, we expect a ramp-up of specialty and large brands to drive higher productivity for Mankind. We expect its outperformance over IPM to be pronounced over the next few years, as it yields benefits from the field force addition," Kotak said in a research note.

"Mankind is well-poised to continue to capitalise on gaps in the domestic branded Rx and OTC segments. Although marketing and distribution remain key strengths, we note it has demonstrated its R&D capabilities through the

success of Dydroboon. We expect the recent 40 percent field force addition to increase its coverage of specialists and drive further chronic penetration toward 40 percent from 34 percent currently over the next 5 years," the note stated.

Different approach than rest to continue to yield results

Kotak said that Mankind has the most well-rounded therapeutic mix among peers, with strong brands across therapies. "Though its pricing differential over peers has narrowed, our analysis suggests that its top-25 brands are still priced at a 21 percent discount to key competitors," it said.

Besides, unlike most peers, it has created a fledgling OTC segment, where it is a leader in key categories. Other factors where it fares better than peers are clear domestic focus and agile decision making.

Kotak expects its 15 percent domestic sales CAGR to outpace the 9-13 percent organic domestic sales CAGR for the rest of our coverage over FY2023-26E.

Key risks for Mankind, as per Kotak, include inefficient allocation of capital, related party transactions, any adverse outcome from the recent tax raids, any disruptions in the domestic branded generics market due to trade generics or Jan Aushadhi and the emergence of e-pharmacies and RM volatility, given lower extent of backward integration.