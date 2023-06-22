Mankind Pharma shares: Kotak initiates coverage on stock, sees 11% upside on solid fundamentals

By Meghna Sen

Kotak expect Mankind to deliver 15 percent, 22 percent and 26 percent sales, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted PAT (profit after tax) CAGRs (compound annual growth rate), respectively, over FY 2023-26E driven by an uptick across branded Rx, consumer healthcare and international segments.

Domestic brokerage house Kotak Institutional Equities has initiated coverage on Mankind Pharma, with 'Add' rating and a target price of Rs 1,875, as analysts expect the company to deliver 15 percent, 22 percent and 26 percent sales, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted PAT (profit after tax) CAGRs (compound annual growth rate), respectively, over FY 2023-26E driven by an uptick across branded Rx, consumer healthcare and international segments. Live TV Loading...

Shares of Mankind Pharma Ltd settled 1 percent lower at Rs 1,679.10 apiece on the NSE in Thursday's trade. The price target of Rs 1,875 suggests a 11 percent upside over current market levels . The drug and condom maker’s shares have surged 57 percent since listing, driving its market value to more than $8 billion.