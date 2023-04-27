Mankind Pharma IPO oversubscribed 2.13x on Day 3. Should you buy on last day?

According to market observers, shares of Mankind Pharma are commanding a premium (GMP) of Rs 28 in the unlisted market, down from Rs 65 the previous day.

The Rs 4,300-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Mankind Pharma sailed through on the last day of the bidding process on Thursday on strong demand from non-institutional investors (NIIs) and qualified institutional buyers (QIB).

Investors made bids for 5,97,96,737 shares or 2.13 times compared to the 2,80,41,192 equity shares offered for the subscription, according to the data from NSE.

The quota for retail bidders was subscribed 0.36 times, whereas the portion for non-institutional investors was subscribed 1.47 times. The allocation for QIBs was booked 5.73 times.

As much as 50 per cent of the issue size has been reserved for QIBs, 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for NIIs.

What should investors do?

Mankind Pharma benefits from its strong foothold in domestic branded formulations with emphasis on affordable product offerings. At the upper price band, it is valued at 32.5 times P/E on annualised FY23E EPS of Rs 33.2.

Brokerage ICICI Direct has assigned a 'Subscribe' rating on the back of opportunities from its newer acquired products and its plan to backward integrate in its power brands, structural preference for domestic branded formulations among broader healthcare themes.

As many as nine brokerages have given 'subscribe' recommendations on the public issue, with some of them seeing the potential in the long term.

The Rs 4,300-crore public issue, which is completely an offer for sale (OFS), opened for subscription on April 25, and will close on April 27. Investors can bid for 13 shares in 1 lot and in multiples thereof.

The price band has been fixed in the range of Rs 1,026-1,080 per share.

Key risk and concerns

Competition from well established players in newer therapies

Concentration towards top revenue generating brands

Volatility in API prices