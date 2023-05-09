Mankind Pharma IPO: Shares list at a 20% premium to issue price

The company's Rs 4,326 crore IPO is the biggest issue in a year, and the largest by a pharma company after Gland Pharma which raised Rs 6,480 crore via IPO in the year 2020.

The shares of Mankind Pharma made a strong debut on the stock exchanges NSE and BSE on Tuesday i.e. May 9. On both NSE and BSE, Mankind Pharma listed at Rs 1,300 apiece against the issue price of Rs 1,026-1,080 per share, a 20.4 percent premium to the issue price.

The pharmaceutical and consumer health company's over Rs 4,300 crore initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on April 25 and concluded on April 27.

The company's Rs 4,326 crore IPO is the biggest issue in a year, and the largest by a pharma company after Gland Pharma which raised Rs 6,480 crore via IPO in the year 2020.

The initial public offer got subscribed 15.32 times on the last day of the offer. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 49.16 times, the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion received 0.92 times subscription and non-institutional investors 3.8 times.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Axis Capital Limited, IIFL Securities Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited, and J.P. Morgan India Private Limited were the lead managers for the issue.

The IPO is entirely an offer for sale or OFS which means that the company will not receive any proceeds from the issue. Post the listing, the promoters will hold 78 percent stake, while private equities will hold 12 percent.

Ahead of the IPO, Mankind Pharma raised Rs 1,298 crore from anchor investors, prior to the launch of its initial share sale scheduled for subscription starting from April 25.

Out of the 77 anchor investors, 44 are domestic mutual fund houses that have participated in the anchor round via different schemes. Notable domestic fund houses that have taken part include HDFC Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, and ICICI Pru MF, among others.

"Mankind Pharma received good response from its anchor clients given its domestic focused business with strong brand recall in both chronic and consumer healthcare segment. Given its healthy financial track record, domestic focus and extensive network, Mankind is likely to continue doing well," Hemang Jani of Motilal Oswal said.

Mankind Pharma, the fourth largest pharma company in terms of domestic sales, is the manufacturer of popular brands like Manforce, PregaNews, and Unwanted 72, which have gained immense popularity among consumers. The company's 98 percent sales are from India. Pharma accounts for 90 percent of the total sales, while consumer health accounts for 9-10 percent sales.

Tier 2-4 cities and rural account for 47 percent of sales, while 37 percent for industry. The company's key USP is affordability and accessibility. The products are priced 15-20 percent cheaper.

The company reported a compound annual growth rate of 16 percent in FY20 to FY22 as compared to a Indian pharma growth of 11 percent.