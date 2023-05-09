Mankind Pharma IPO: Shares list at a 20% premium to issue price

The company's Rs 4,326 crore IPO is the biggest issue in a year, and the largest by a pharma company after Gland Pharma which raised Rs 6,480 crore via IPO in the year 2020.

The shares of Mankind Pharma made a strong debut on the stock exchanges NSE and BSE on Tuesday i.e. May 9. On both NSE and BSE, Mankind Pharma listed at Rs 1,300 apiece against the issue price of Rs 1,026-1,080 per share, a 20.4 percent premium to the issue price.

The pharmaceutical and consumer health company's over Rs 4,300 crore initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on April 25 and concluded on April 27.

The company's Rs 4,326 crore IPO is the biggest issue in a year, and the largest by a pharma company after Gland Pharma which raised Rs 6,480 crore via IPO in the year 2020.