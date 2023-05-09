English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsMankind Pharma IPO: Shares list at a 20% premium to issue price

Mankind Pharma IPO: Shares list at a 20% premium to issue price

Mankind Pharma IPO: Shares list at a 20% premium to issue price
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Asmita Pant  May 9, 2023 10:01:57 AM IST (Updated)

The company's Rs 4,326 crore IPO is the biggest issue in a year, and the largest by a pharma company after Gland Pharma which raised Rs 6,480 crore via IPO in the year 2020.

The shares of Mankind Pharma made a strong debut on the stock exchanges NSE and BSE on Tuesday i.e. May 9. On both NSE and BSE, Mankind Pharma listed at Rs 1,300 apiece against the issue price of Rs 1,026-1,080 per share, a 20.4 percent premium to the issue price.

Live Tv

Loading...

The pharmaceutical and consumer health company's over Rs 4,300 crore initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on April 25 and concluded on April 27.
The company's Rs 4,326 crore IPO is the biggest issue in a year, and the largest by a pharma company after Gland Pharma which raised Rs 6,480 crore via IPO in the year 2020.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X