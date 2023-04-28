Mankind Pharma IPO: Here’s how you can check allotment status

Mankind Pharma IPO, which was open for subscription from April 25 to April 27, was subscribed 0.92 times from retail investors, 3.8 times from non-institutional investors. The IPO saw strong demand from qualified institutional buyers (QIB) with subscription of 49.16 times. At the closing, the IPO was overall oversubscribed 15.32 times.

After witnessing a muted response from retail investors to Mankind Pharma’s initial public offering (IPO), investors are now waiting for the allotment of shares that may happen by the end of next week.

The finalisation of the basis of allotment of shares of Mankind Pharma is likely to be done on May 3. The share allotment status can be checked online through the official BSE website or on the website of official registrar of the IPO, i.e. KFin Technologies.

To check the status via BSE, you can check here .

For checking on the KFin Technologies website, click here.

Keep your IPO application number and PAN details ready when you check your application status.

According to reports, if you have been allotted Mankind Pharma shares, it is likely to be credited to your Demat account by May 5. The stock is expected to list on both BSE and NSE on May 8.

The New Delhi-based drug maker had fixed a price band of Rs 1,026-1,080 per share with a lot size of 13 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO size is estimated at Rs 4,326 crore.

The company's IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 40,058,844 equity shares by promoters and other existing shareholders. This means that the company will not receive any net proceeds from the issue and the entire net proceeds will go to the selling shareholders.