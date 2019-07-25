#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Mangalam Maloo's market update on July 25: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Shriram Transport Finance

The Indian market is likely to open higher on Thursday amid mixed global cues. In the global markets, Asian shares remained cautious amid expectations from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the US Federal Reserve to ease monetary policy soon.

Indian shares marked their worst losing streak since mid-May on Wednesday after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its annual growth forecast for the country, with losses seen across the board.

The Sensex settled 135 points lower, or 0.36 percent, to close Wednesday's trade at 37,847. The Nifty50 also slipped by nearly 60 points, or 0.53 percent, to trade at 11,271.

At 7:12 AM, SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50's trend in India, traded 22.50 points, or 0.20 percent, higher at 11,295 pointing to a marginally higher start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50.

Stocks to watch: Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Shriram Transport Finance in focus. Click here to know more.

About MarketBuzz

The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
