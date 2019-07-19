Mangalam Maloo's market update on July 19: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; IndiGo, ACC, Jet Airways in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Indian shares are set for a strong start on Friday supported by gains in the global markets after comments by a US Federal Reserve official raised prospects of a rate cut by the central bank. The BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 settled nearly 1 percent lower in the previous session dragged by banking stocks after Yes Bank’s poor Q1 results. The 30-share benchmark Sensex settled 318 points lower, or 0.81 percent, at 38,897. The broader 50-share NSE index ended lower at 11,597, down by 90 points, or 0.78 percent. At 7.00 AM, SGX Nifty an early indicator of the Nifty 50's trend in India, traded 42 points, or 0.36 percent, higher at 11,644, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50.IndiGo, ACC, Jet Airways in focus.The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.