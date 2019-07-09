Mangalam Maloo's market update on July 09: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; TCS, Mindtree, Titan, Hero MotoCorp in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Indian shares are likely to open little changed on Tuesday amid continued selling pressure over Budget proposals and mixed trades in global markets. Asian shares traded marginally higher following losses in US stocks over fading hopes of a huge rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 plunged 2 percent, their biggest one-day fall this year, dragged mainly by shares of banking and financial services companies. The Sensex ended 793 points lower at 38,721, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 253 points to end at 11,559. At 7.45 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 5 points, or 0.04 percent, lower at 11,563.50, pointing to a muted start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50.Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; TCS, Mindtree, Titan, Hero MotoCorp in focus.The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.