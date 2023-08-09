Tech analysts see upside in these stocks

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these recommendations for Wednesday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Rajesh Palviya, VP-Tech & Derivative Research, Axis Securities share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Manappuram Finance. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 139 for an upside target of Rs 156. Shares have gained more than 10 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Punjab National Bank (PNB) with a stop loss of Rs 60.50 for an upside target Rs 66. The stock is up more than 2 percent over the last month.

CONCOR is another buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 735 and a stop loss of Rs 700. The stock has gained more than 6 percent in the last month.

Among the sell recommendations, Thakkar has one on Nestle with a stop loss of Rs 22,500 for a downside target of Rs 21,700. Shares have declined more than 1 percent over the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Glenmark Pharma. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 804. Shares have gained more than 25 percent over the last month.

Sukhani's intraday short is on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company. The stock has been falling consistently. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 1,075. Shares are down more than 8 percent over the last month.

UPL is another sell call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 610. The stock has declined more than 8 percent in the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on ICICI Prudential. He advises a stop loss of Rs 560. Shares are down more than 2 percent over the last month.

From Rajesh Palviya

Rajesh Palviya has a buy call on Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 332 and a price target of Rs 350-355 on the upside. The stock was up more than 1 percent in the past month.

Additionally, he has a buy recommendation on BEL with a stop loss of Rs 126 and for an upside target of Rs 135-138. Shares are up more than 5 percent over the last month.

Finally, he recommends to buy SBI Life with a stop loss of Rs 1,325 and a price target of Rs 1,390-1,400. Shares have gained more than 5 percent in the past month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.