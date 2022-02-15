Manappuram Finance dips nearly 11% on weak Q3 results

Shares of Manappuram Finance on Tuesday slumped nearly 11 percent after the company reported a nearly 46 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 261 crore for the quarter ended December 2021. On BSE, the shares fell 10.77 percent to close at Rs 127.6 apiece. During the day, it touched its 52-week low value of Rs 122.

On NSE, the shares settled 10.6 percent lower at Rs 127.75 apiece. Intra-day, it was trading at its 52-week low value of Rs 123.75. The Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) had posted a net profit of Rs 483 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total income during the October-December period of 2021-22 was down at Rs 1,506.85 crore, as against Rs 1,650 crore in the same period of 2020-21, Manappuram Finance said in a regulatory filing on Monday.