#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Making crores! This stock rose from Rs 5 to Rs 552 in just 10 years

Updated : November 11, 2019 01:18 PM IST

Safari Industries surged from around Rs 5 in 2009 to Rs 552 currently, rallying over 11,600 percent in this time.
To put it into perspective, a 1 lakh investment in Safari Industries in 2009 would have turned to Rs 1.17 crore in 2019.
However, in the last 1 year, Safari Industries has given negative returns amid the ongoing slowdown.
Making crores! This stock rose from Rs 5 to Rs 552 in just 10 years
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

I-T department seeks a cut of Rs 1 lakh crore in direct tax collection target, says report

I-T department seeks a cut of Rs 1 lakh crore in direct tax collection target, says report

Centre's proceeds from divestments stand at Rs 12,995 crore against Rs 1.05 lakh crore target

Centre's proceeds from divestments stand at Rs 12,995 crore against Rs 1.05 lakh crore target

Coke to complete $1.7 billion investment in 'Fruit Circular Economy'

Coke to complete $1.7 billion investment in 'Fruit Circular Economy'

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV