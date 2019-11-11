Making crores! This stock rose from Rs 5 to Rs 552 in just 10 years
Updated : November 11, 2019 01:18 PM IST
Safari Industries surged from around Rs 5 in 2009 to Rs 552 currently, rallying over 11,600 percent in this time.
To put it into perspective, a 1 lakh investment in Safari Industries in 2009 would have turned to Rs 1.17 crore in 2019.
However, in the last 1 year, Safari Industries has given negative returns amid the ongoing slowdown.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more