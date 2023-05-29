English
    Mahindra & Mahindra shares may gain up to 24% post in-line Q4 show. Should you buy, sell or hold?

    By Meghna Sen  May 29, 2023 1:15:23 PM IST (Updated)

    M&M's management expects to further gain market share helped by a new lightweight tractor launch. It also noted that commodity costs have softened and should support margins, but noted that semiconductor shortage continues to impact volumes

    Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra, part of the Mahindra Group, rallied up to 6 percent in Monday's trade and was also the top Sensex performer after M&M's March quarter (Q4FY23) operating performance was in line, though profit after tax (PAT) exceeded analysts' expectations on higher other income and lower tax. The auto major posted a 22 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit to Rs 1,549 crore, while revenue jumped 31 percent. The company also announced a dividend of Rs 16.25 per equity share.

    At 11:30 am, the script was trading 3.58 percent higher at Rs 1,327.70 apiece. The stock opened over 2 percent higher at Rs 1,321.50 and soon rose up to 6 percent to Rs 1,350 level. M&M shares hit their 52-week high of Rs 1,396 on BSE on February 16, 2023, but witnessed some profit booking thereafter. The stock has gained 33 percent in the past one year, while on a year-to-date basis it jumped 5 percent.
