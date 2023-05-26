M&M Q4 Results: Net profit flat sequentially; Rs 16.25 per share dividend declared

Mahindra & Mahindra Q4 Results: M&M's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 16.25 per Ordinary (Equity) Share for fiscal FY23. Shares of M&M were trading 0.32 percent higher in Friday's afternoon deals. The stock gained 6 percent in the past one month, while on a year-to-date basis it rose nearly 2 percent.

Mahindra & Mahindra Q4 Results: Homegrown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday reported a strong performance on yearly comparison, but the sequential performance was almost flat. M&M posted a 22 percent jump in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 1,549 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The same was Rs 1,269 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. The profit figure was much lower as against CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 1,756 crore.

Revenue for the quarter under review climbed 31 percent to Rs 22,571 crore, with strong volume momentum across all key businesses. The same was Rs 17,238 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Operating profit, calculated as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at Rs 2,797 crore for the January-March quarter of FY23, up 44.5 percent, as compared to Rs 1,936 crore in Q4FY22, while margins rose by 120 basis points to 12.4 percent versus 11.2 percent on-year.

Operational profits improved significantly, as a result of volume growth, timely pricing actions, easing commodity inflation and stringent control over fixed costs, the company said in a filing.

The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs 16.25 per Ordinary (Equity) Share of the face value of Rs 5 each for fiscal FY23. The dividend, as recommended by the board and as may be declared at the AGM, will be paid after August 4, 2023 to shareholders.

How to trade M&M stock?

LKP Securities has a ‘buy’ rating on the counter, with a target price of Rs 1,500. P ost the Q4 numbers, Ashwin Patil, Research Analyst at LKP Securities said, "We will definitely have a look at our estimates."

"The numbers were quite in-line with expectations, there were no big surprises on the positive or negative side. So the stock is also reacting quite flattish.

The launches that the company has been doing in the Bolero family and in the XUV family, they are slightly on the higher margin side, the realizations are higher. So that may give some sort of support but not too many margin levers we are expecting from these levels. Because the input cost basket is also getting firm so for margin expansion, there is not much of room," said Patil.

Commenting on the company's Q4FY23 performance, Dr Anish Shah, Managing Director & CEO at M&M said, “It has been a blockbuster year for the group. Auto led the way with record-breaking launches, as we regained the 1st position for SUV revenue market share. LCVs, farm equipment, and electric 3 wheelers continue to strengthen our leadership position."

"Amongst the group companies, MMFSL turnaround is clearly visible with record disbursement and improved asset quality. Our growth gems continue to execute on their scale-up strategy. We are very well positioned for the future, based on a strong presence in key industries, leadership in technology and a

growth mindset, coupled with fiscal discipline,” Shah said.

Shares of Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd were at Rs 1,272.90 apiece, down 0.38 percent in Friday's afternoon deals. The stock gained 6 percent in the past one month, while on a year-to-date basis it rose nearly 2 percent.