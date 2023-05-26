English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homemarket NewsM&M Q4 Results: Net profit flat sequentially; Rs 16.25 per share dividend declared

    M&M Q4 Results: Net profit flat sequentially; Rs 16.25 per share dividend declared

    M&M Q4 Results: Net profit flat sequentially; Rs 16.25 per share dividend declared
    Read Time3 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Meghna Sen  May 26, 2023 2:34:39 PM IST (Updated)

    Mahindra & Mahindra Q4 Results: M&M's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 16.25 per Ordinary (Equity) Share for fiscal FY23. Shares of M&M were trading 0.32 percent higher in Friday's afternoon deals. The stock gained 6 percent in the past one month, while on a year-to-date basis it rose nearly 2 percent.

    Mahindra & Mahindra Q4 Results: Homegrown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday reported a strong performance on yearly comparison, but the sequential performance was almost flat. M&M posted a 22 percent jump in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 1,549 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The same was Rs 1,269 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. The profit figure was much lower as against CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 1,756 crore.

    Live Tv

    Loading...

    Revenue for the quarter under review climbed 31 percent to Rs 22,571 crore, with strong volume momentum across all key businesses. The same was Rs 17,238 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X