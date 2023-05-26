M&M Q4 Results: Net profit flat sequentially; Rs 16.25 per share dividend declared

Mahindra & Mahindra Q4 Results: M&M's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 16.25 per Ordinary (Equity) Share for fiscal FY23. Shares of M&M were trading 0.32 percent higher in Friday's afternoon deals. The stock gained 6 percent in the past one month, while on a year-to-date basis it rose nearly 2 percent.

Mahindra & Mahindra Q4 Results: Homegrown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday reported a strong performance on yearly comparison, but the sequential performance was almost flat. M&M posted a 22 percent jump in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 1,549 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The same was Rs 1,269 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. The profit figure was much lower as against CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 1,756 crore.

Revenue for the quarter under review climbed 31 percent to Rs 22,571 crore, with strong volume momentum across all key businesses. The same was Rs 17,238 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.