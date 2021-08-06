Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 results: FY22 net profit jumps 23 times to Rs 934 crore

Mahindra & Mahindra and Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturer on Friday reported a 23 times year-on-year jump in net profit to Rs 934 crore for the June quarter against a profit of Rs 39 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. It, however, missed CNBC-TV18’s analysts’ expectations at Rs 940 crore.

The combined entity reported a 110 percent year-on-year rise in its revenue from operations to Rs 11,763 crore, up 110.5 percent from Rs 5,589 crore reported in the same quarter last year. This also missed CNBC-TV18 analysts' expectations at Rs 12,112 crore.

M&M said that the farm equipment sector reported the highest-ever operating profit of Rs 1,081 crore for the June quarter and revenues of Rs 5,319 crore. It also said that the automotive business continued to see a strong booking pipeline and saw an improvement in market share in the June quarter.

The merged entity's year-over-year performance was boosted by a low base in the prior quarter, which was impacted by the nationwide lockdown owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have embarked on the journey of bold, aggressive growth with a good start in Q1FY22. The demand for our key automotive products also remains strong," said Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, M&M.

Ebitda came at Rs 1,631.6 crore, while the Ebitda margin stood at 13.9 percent against a CNBC-TV18 poll’s estimated Ebitda at Rs 1,742 crore and Ebitda margin at 14.3 percent.

At 1:20 pm, shares of Mahindra & Mahindra were trading 0.88 percent higher at Rs 766 apiece on the BSE.