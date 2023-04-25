Breaking News
Mahindra Holidays’ shares surge sharply after company reports 250% growth in profit
By Bhavyata Kagrana  Apr 25, 2023 3:00:02 PM IST (Published)

Mahindra Holidays MD & CEO Kavinder Singh while speaking to CNBC TV18 back in February had said that the company is expecting strong results from the Europe Business in Q4. In December, the company had reported mixed earnings with good performance in the domestic business while losses continue for its European arm.

One of the leading vacation ownership companies, Mahindra Holidays, on Tuesday reported quarter four numbers where it clocked a 250 percent growth in consolidated profit which came at Rs 56.4 crore compare to Rs 16.2 crore, same quarter last year. The stock was trading 5 percent higher till 2:32 pm.

The revenue was seen 31.1 percent higher at Rs 711.6 crore vs Rs 542.6 crore in Q4FY22. The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) rose 87 percent at Rs 164.7 crore vs Rs 87.9 crore, same quarter last year. The EBITDA margin at 23.2 percent vs 16.2 percent on yearly basis.
Also Read: Mahindra Lifespaces wins Rs 850 cr Mumbai society redevelopment project
Mahindra Holidays MD & CEO, Kavinder Singh, while speaking to CNBC TV18, back in February had said that the company is expecting strong results from the Europe Business in Q4. "January occupancy is at 86 percent, momentum continues in Q4," Singh had said at that time.
The CEO had also mentioned that Q4 is seasonally good for member additions while the company is aiming to cross member addition level to over 5,000/quarter.
In December, the company had reported mixed earnings with good performance in the domestic business while losses continue for its European arm. Overall, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India is in a good position for growth, both in India and Europe. With a focus on adding more inventory and a strong Q4 expected, the company is poised for continued success in the vacation ownership industry.
Also Read: Mahindra reduces selling price of its stake in Sanyo Special Steel Manufacturing 
