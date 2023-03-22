M&M, Hindustan Zinc, Bharti Airtel: Wednesday's brokerage call

homemarket NewsM&M, Hindustan Zinc, Bharti Airtel: Wednesday's brokerage call

CLSA maintains a buy call on the shares of M&M with a target price of Rs 1,619, Morgan Stanley maintains overweight on the shares of Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 860.

CLSA on M&M

| The brokerage house has maintained a buy call on the shares of M&M with a target price of Rs 1,619. According to the brokerage, supply chain bottlenecks easing and planning multiple EV launches.  

Citi on Hindustan Zinc | The brokerage firm has maintained a sell call on Hindustan Zinc with a target price of Rs 260. The brokerage has stated that following the fourth dividend, the company will turn net debt from net cash. 
Morgan Stanley on Bharti Airtel | The brokerage firm has maintained overweight on the shares of Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 860. The brokerage notes new postpaid family pack plan fills a void in market for lower add-on connections.   
