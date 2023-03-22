M&M, Hindustan Zinc, Bharti Airtel: Wednesday's brokerage call

CLSA maintains a buy call on the shares of M&M with a target price of Rs 1,619, Morgan Stanley maintains overweight on the shares of Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 860.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Flyers may no longer need to take out electronic items during security checks
Mar 22, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Tax on high-value policies, composite license issue to guide life insurance sector in next one year
Mar 22, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Putin, Xi conclude two days of talks — Key takeaways from China and Russia meet
Mar 22, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Year of Millets — these three ideas can bring them back to dining tables
Mar 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
| The brokerage house has maintained a buy call on the shares of M&M with a target price of Rs 1,619. According to the brokerage, supply chain bottlenecks easing and planning multiple EV launches.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!