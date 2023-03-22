M&M, Hindustan Zinc, Bharti Airtel: Wednesday's brokerage call

CLSA maintains a buy call on the shares of M&M with a target price of Rs 1,619, Morgan Stanley maintains overweight on the shares of Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 860.
CLSA on M&M
Recommended ArticlesView All
Year of Millets — these three ideas can bring them back to dining tables
Mar 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
One of the largest RFID tag maker is planning new factories in India
Mar 21, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Credit Suisse-UBS Merger — the crash landing deal is 'a signal for all bankers...'
Mar 20, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
This is how the global banking crisis may affect Indian software giants
Mar 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
| The brokerage house has maintained a buy call on the shares of M&M with a target price of Rs 1,619. According to the brokerage, supply chain bottlenecks easing and planning multiple EV launches.
Citi on Hindustan Zinc | The brokerage firm has maintained a sell call on Hindustan Zinc with a target price of Rs 260. The brokerage has stated that following the fourth dividend, the company will turn net debt from net cash.
Morgan Stanley on Bharti Airtel | The brokerage firm has maintained overweight on the shares of Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 860. The brokerage notes new postpaid family pack plan fills a void in market for lower add-on connections.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!