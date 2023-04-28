Mahindra Finance standalone net income rises 14% in March quarter

2 Min(s) Read
During the quarter, the company's disbursement grew by 50 percent to Rs 13,778 crore, which increased the loan book to Rs 82,770 crore, representing a growth rate of 27 percent across 1 million new loan contracts.
Mahindra Finance on Friday reported a 14 percent increase in its net income to Rs 684 crore for the March quarter on a standalone basis. This growth was attributed to healthy loan sales and the resulting increase in net interest income.
For the full year FY23, disbursements rose by 80 percent to Rs 49,541 crore.