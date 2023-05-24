Technical analyst identifies trading opportunities in Mahindra CIE Automotive and TCS

Mahindra CIE Automotive, has displayed impressive momentum over the past couple of months. It has witnessed significant upward movement, soaring from Rs 340 to its all-time high of around Rs 480.
Technical analyst Sameet Chavan of Angel One has identified two stocks for trading opportunities — Mahindra CIE Automotive and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).
According to Chavan, Mahindra CIE Automotive has displayed impressive momentum over the past couple of months. It has witnessed significant upward movement, soaring from Rs 340 to its all-time high of around Rs 480.
Currently, the stock is experiencing a breakout from its previous resistance at Rs 460. Looking ahead, Chavan predicts that Mahindra CIE Automotive could surpass the Rs 500 mark in the near-term.
His recommendation comes with a target of Rs 508 for traders considering a long position in this stock. To manage risk, he advises placing a stop-loss around Rs 472. Share of Mahindra CIE have gained more than 39 percent over the past one month.
Apart from this, the Nifty IT space has gained some traction in last couple of weeks. So the bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) stock certainly looks good at the current level.
Chavan also highlights the recent traction in the Nifty IT space and identifies TCS as a favorable stock to consider. Although TCS has been consolidating in recent times, it has witnessed buying interest at lower levels in the past couple of days, signaling a potential breakout.
Chavan anticipates that TCS could break out beyond Rs 3,320, presenting an opportunity for traders. With the current stock price offering an advantageous entry point, he suggests keeping an eye on the next significant level at Rs 3,380.
Traders should consider setting a stop-loss around Rs 3,280 to manage risk effectively. The stock is up more than 3 percent in last month.
