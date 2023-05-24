Technical analyst identifies trading opportunities in Mahindra CIE Automotive and TCS

Mahindra CIE Automotive, has displayed impressive momentum over the past couple of months. It has witnessed significant upward movement, soaring from Rs 340 to its all-time high of around Rs 480.

Technical analyst Sameet Chavan of Angel One has identified two stocks for trading opportunities — Mahindra CIE Automotive and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Currently, the stock is experiencing a breakout from its previous resistance at Rs 460. Looking ahead, Chavan predicts that Mahindra CIE Automotive could surpass the Rs 500 mark in the near-term.